  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 9, 2025, 2:40 PM

Syria's HTS regime ruler arrives in US for Trump talks

Syria's HTS regime ruler arrives in US for Trump talks

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Syrian ruler Ahmed Sharaa, previously known as Abu Mohammad Jolani has arrived in Washington for an official visit, just two days after the US formally revoked his status as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

The former head of the HTS terrorist group that ousted Syrian president Bashar Assad with foreign backing last year and claimed to be Syrian president afterwards, will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

He travelled to the US in September to address the UN General Assembly.

On Friday, Jolani and now Sharaa and his interior minister, Anas Hasan Khattab, were removed from a US register of individuals suspected of supporting or funding extremist groups, a decision the Treasury Department said was "in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership".

MNA

News ID 238561

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News