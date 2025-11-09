Syria's HTS regime ruler arrives in US for Trump talks

The former head of the HTS terrorist group that ousted Syrian president Bashar Assad with foreign backing last year and claimed to be Syrian president afterwards, will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday.

He travelled to the US in September to address the UN General Assembly.

On Friday, Jolani and now Sharaa and his interior minister, Anas Hasan Khattab, were removed from a US register of individuals suspected of supporting or funding extremist groups, a decision the Treasury Department said was "in recognition of the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership".

MNA