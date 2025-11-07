Araghchi refutes claim by Netanyahu on Israel role in region

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Israeli regime who has been massacring Palestinians and has invaded several countries in the region in the past two years, has recently said in an interview that America wants “a strong and independent Israel, because that is the anchor of a security in the Middle East.”

Abbas Araghchi took to the X to ridicule the Israeli regime's premier's anti-Iran remarks. He pointed to the genocidal war in Gaza as an example of Israeli regime atrocities.

"The so-called ‘anchor of security in the Middle East’:

Wanted for genocide and war crimes,

Imposing apartheid on 7.5 million Palestinians,

Bombed 7 countries over past year,

Occupying Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian territory.”

Araghchi concluded, “Israel is the source of instability in our region.”

MNA/6648085