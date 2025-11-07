  1. Politics
Nov 8, 2025, 12:23 AM

Araghchi refutes claim by Netanyahu on Israel role in region

Araghchi refutes claim by Netanyahu on Israel role in region

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has refuted claims by Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran's role in the region's security, saying that the regime in Tel Aviv is “the source of instability in our region.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Israeli regime who has been massacring Palestinians and has invaded several countries in the region in the past two years, has recently said in an interview that America wants “a strong and independent Israel, because that is the anchor of a security in the Middle East.”

Abbas Araghchi took to the X to ridicule the Israeli regime's premier's anti-Iran remarks. He pointed to the genocidal war in Gaza as an example of Israeli regime atrocities.

"The so-called ‘anchor of security in the Middle East’: 

Wanted for genocide and war crimes,
Imposing apartheid on 7.5 million Palestinians,
Bombed 7 countries over past year,
Occupying Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian territory.”

Araghchi concluded, “Israel is the source of instability in our region.” 

MNA/6648085

News ID 238513

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News