Iran, Kuwait resume Joint Trade Commission after 12 years

The 13th edition of the Iranian-Kuwaiti Trade Cooperation Commission, hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, concluded on Wednesday, with participants discussing food safety issues.

During the meeting, Marwa Al-Juaidan, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, and Mohammad-Ali Dehghan-Dehnavi, the Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade of Iran, signed the final cooperation document.

Al-Juaidan said that the negotiations focused on ensuring food security and food safety, adding that this initiative aims to guarantee the sustainability of the supply chain and enhance the safety of food products exchanged between the two countries.

She also said that the discussions included developing cooperation in the commercial, economic, investment, and transportation sectors.

Both parties highlighted the importance of enhancing industrial cooperation, vocational training, and the exchange of expertise in developing skilled human resources.

The closing ceremony was attended by Mohammad Totonchi, the Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait, along with several officials from the customs and port authorities of both countries.

