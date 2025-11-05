Boosting economic ties key focus of Pakistan visit

Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has departed for Islamabad at the official invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Ayaz Sadiq.

Ghalibaf, leading a delegation of parliamentary representatives, left for the capital of Pakistan on Wednesday. During his visit, the speaker is scheduled to engage in discussions with his counterpart and members of both the National Assembly and the Senate of Pakistan.

In addition to these meetings, Ghalibaf plans to hold talks with senior political officials, including Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif. His program also includes visits to the significant cities of Lahore and Karachi, which are recognized as cultural and economic hubs of Pakistan. There, he will meet with cultural, religious, and business leaders.

He also said that the trip to Pakistan occurs after the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime, during which the people, government, and parliament of Pakistan showed strong support for Iran.

Accompanying Ghalibaf on this trip are several members of parliament and members of the Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group.

Pakistan is the most populous country among Iran’s neighbors, and trade between the two nations has surpassed $3 billion. Both sides are determined to increase this figure to $10 billion through precise goal-setting and addressing existing barriers to trade.

MNA/