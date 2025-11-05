Iran grants conditional release to two French nationals

Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, announced on Wednesday that two French citizens previously detained in Iran on security charges have been granted conditional release.

“These two French nationals, who had been imprisoned for some time due to committing security offenses, have been released on bail by order of the presiding judge,” Baghaei said in response to questions from reporters.

He added that both individuals will remain under supervision until the next stage of judicial review.

