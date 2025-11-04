  1. World
Iraqi PMU member killed in blast in Baghdad, 2 wounded

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – One of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF or Hashd Shaabi) members was martyred after a bomb remained from the ISIL terrorist group was detonated in Baghdad on Tuesday, while two others were injured.

An Iraqi security source reported that the explosion occurred at one of the base of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near the city of  Bismayah, southeast of Baghdad.

In a statement, the PMF confirmed that one of its fighters was martyred and two others were wounded. The PMU which is known as Hashd Shaabi added that the explosion occurred accidentally while carrying out a technical mission in the Jurf al-Naddaf district in ​​Baghdad.

The explosion was caused by explosives remained from the ISIL terrorist group.

The PMU also said it was taking the necessary measures, emphasizing that the clearing of areas from the remnants of terrorists is continuing.

