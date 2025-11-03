Iran, Belarus discuss deeper air force, air defense coop.

A military delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force visited Belarusian capital of Minsk on Monday to expand military and air defense cooperation with this country, staying in the country until November 5, the press service of Belarus’s Defense Ministry reported, according to the Minsk Times.

The visit began with a meeting between Major General Andrei Lukyanovich, the Commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Belarus, and Iranian Commander of the Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi.

The two sides discussed the state of Belarusian-Iranian relations and explored further ways to deepen cooperation in the field of the air force and air defense’.

The visiting delegation will visit the Military Academy of Belarus and military units of the country’s Air Force, and also to get acquainted with the latest weapons in the field of electronic warfare.

MA/PR