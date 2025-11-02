Massive explosion reported in northeastern Syria

As Turkish drones flew over the sky of northeastern Syria, an explosion occurred near al-Amer silos in the vicinity of the "Tal Brak" area located in the north of Syria’s Al-Hasakah province.

A Syrian security news said about the explosion that a report from eyewitnesses about a fire reached the Interior Ministry's Operations Room, and Interior Ministry patrols and the General Fire Department immediately reached themselves to the scene of explosion to extinguish the fire near Tal Brak area.

An official report has not yet been provided about the explosion and possible casualties.

