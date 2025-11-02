US put pressure on failed state Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah

Speaking at the Manama Dialogue Forum in Bahrain on Saturday, Tom Barrack — the US special envoy for Syria — labeled Lebanon as a “failed state” over severe shortages within the Arab country’s military and public institutions, while pushing for Hezbollah’s disarmament amid Lebanon’s border tensions with the Israeli-occupied territories.

“Lebanon is a failed state. There’s no central bank. The banking system is bust. There’s no electricity — people rely on private generators. For water and education, you need private providers,” Barrack said, disregarding Lebanon’s decrepit civilian infrastructure as a result of US sanctions, according to Press TV.

Claiming that the Lebanese Armed Forces suffer from “a lack of financial and human resources,” Barrack said the Israeli regime is prepared to reach an agreement with Lebanon on border demarcation.

The American envoy urged the Lebanese leadership to “join the negotiations and safeguard their borders,” adding, “It is unreasonable that there is no dialogue between Lebanon and Israel.”

Stressing that Lebanon’s leadership “must move faster to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons,” Barrack claimed, “There will be no problem between Lebanon and Israel if Hezbollah is disarmed.”

Barrack’s call for Hezbollah’s disarmament comes as the Israeli regime has, over the past years, repeatedly violated Lebanon’s sovereignty through airstrikes, drone incursions, and cross-border attacks.

The ongoing breaches of previous UN-brokered ceasefire agreements demonstrate that Tel Aviv has no genuine intention of de-escalation or respecting the Arab country’s territorial integrity.

Expressing concerns about the occupying regime’s security, Barrack warned that “thousands of rockets in southern Lebanon still threaten Israel,” saying time is running out for Lebanon to “bring weapons under control quickly.”

Claiming that regional stability depends on the disarmament of Hezbollah’s military power and advancing border discussions with Israel, the envoy warned that the Tel Aviv regime may act unilaterally if Beirut does not “assert state control.”

MNA