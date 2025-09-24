Israeli aggressions hinder completion of disarmament program

He emphasized that the country's army will continue to carry out its duties in south of Litani River and will be fully deployed after the Israeli regime withdraws from the occupied territories.

Turning to the disarmament plan of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Aoun stated that this plan was formulated for implementation, but the continued aggression of the Zionist regime has prevented the completion of its implementation.

Without peace, there is no development, there is no growth in chaos, and there will be no prosperity amidst wars, he continued.

There is no peace without justice, and there is no justice without human rights, Aoun stated.

In Lebanon, Christians and Muslims live differently, but they are equal under the ceiling of full citizenship, the Lebanese president underlined.

MA/6599907