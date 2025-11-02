  1. Politics
Iran’s president congratulates Algeria on National Day

Iran’s president congratulates Algeria on National Day

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the 71st anniversary of Algeria’s National Liberation Revolution, expressing confidence in the expansion of bilateral ties.

According to the Government Information Center, President Pezeshkian extended his warmest congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the people of Algeria on the occasion of the country’s National Day and the 71st anniversary of the start of the National Liberation Revolution.

In his message, the Iranian president highlighted the historic struggle of the Algerian people against colonialism, noting that Algeria’s spirit of resistance, independence, and sacrifice has long been a source of inspiration for freedom-seeking nations across the world.

Pezeshkian emphasized that, given the deep-rooted historical ties, shared values, and substantial capacities between the two nations, Iran is confident that bilateral cooperation will continue to expand in line with the interests of both peoples.

