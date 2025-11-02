Grand Egyptian Museum opens in Cairo

"The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of our country. It is the largest museum in the world dedicated to the history of a single civilization, and it is a living embodiment of Egypt's history," the president emphasized.

After his welcoming speech, the Egyptian leader placed the final piece of a puzzle into a model of the museum, officially marking its opening. Following this symbolic gesture, fireworks were set off in the sky above the pyramids of Giza, where the celebrations took place. The lighting of all the museum's exhibits was then switched on.

Eighteen presidents, twelve kings and supreme rulers, eight prime ministers, and forty other ministers and speakers of parliament attended the grand opening celebrations.

MNA/