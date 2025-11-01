Iran not received any message from United States

According to a Mehr News Agency correspondent, follow-ups indicate that the report claiming Iran has received a message from the United States is not accurate.

Earlier, an Iraqi media outlet, which has a history of producing and publishing unverified content, had claimed that Iran had received a message from Washington through Oman; a message that, according to the report, was related to the possible resumption of the nuclear negotiations suspended since last June, and in which the United States had expressed its willingness to begin new talks and reach a fresh agreement with Tehran.

MNA/6640934