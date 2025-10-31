Egypt FM holds phone calls with Araghchi, Grossi

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty held separate phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

According to local Egyptian media on Friday, the talks focused on restoring Tehran's cooperation with the international atomic agency and reducing regional tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear activities.

The calls focused on developments regarding the Iranian nuclear file and on efforts to support regional security and stability through peaceful means.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of continuing dialogue between the relevant parties, resuming and strengthening cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in line with the agreement signed in Cairo on September 9, and intensifying communication among all parties in the coming period.

He further noted that the discussions were conducted under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, aimed at reducing escalation and promoting calm in the Middle East.

MNA