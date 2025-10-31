Tehran, Sanaa officials discuss Yemeni peace roadmap

The two officials met and held talks in Omani capital of Muscat to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Abdul Salam, who is also the head of Yemen’s National Salvation Government’s negotiating team, submitted a comprehensive report on the latest field developments in Yemen, emphasizing the national unity and amity among the people of this Arab country.

He also expressed appreciation for the political and moral support extended by Iran to the government and people of Yemen in the face of foreign aggression.

Takht Ravanchi, for his part, praised the resilience and principled stance of the Yemeni people, highlighting their support for the Palestinian cause.

He described Yemen’s steadfast resistance against unlawful and aggressive actions by the Zionist regime as both historic and dignified.

The two sides further exchanged views on the ongoing political developments and consultations with various parties regarding the implementation of the Yemen peace roadmap.

