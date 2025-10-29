Dep. FM urges utilization of potentials in Iran, Afghanistan

In a meeting with Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the Iranian official highlighted the deep-rooted ties of neighborliness, brotherhood, and shared cultural and religious values between the two nations.

Gharibabadi stressed the need for increased cooperation to address existing challenges and enhance economic and trade relations.

Islamjar welcomed Gharibabadi’s visit and expressed enthusiasm for the growing economic collaboration between Iran and Afghanistan. He pointed to joint projects, such as the Khaf-Herat railway, and called for Iran’s support in extending the railway to Mazar-i-Sharif city.

The Afghan official also proposed joint initiatives like extraterritorial cultivation projects to grow water-intensive crops in Afghanistan’s more fertile regions, adhering to Iranian standards. He also sought cooperation in industrial livestock production, suggesting that collaborative projects could significantly meet Iran's meat supply needs.

On Wednesday, Gharibabadi and his delegation concluded their visit by departing Herat to tour border areas and address ongoing issues.

The Iranian delegation arrived in Kabul on Sunday as part of the neighborhood policy to negotiate with Afghan officials regarding border, water, and legal cooperation.

MNA/IRN