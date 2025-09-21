  1. Sports
Sep 21, 2025, 9:21 PM

Leader congratulates winning world title by Iranian wrestlers

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has lauded the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team for winning the title of World Wrestling Championships on Sunday.

The full text of the Leader’s message issued on Sunday night is as follows:

"Congratulations to the young wrestlers; The determination and hard work of you and your brothers in freestyle wrestling have made the nation happy and the country proud. I pray to God for your success and victory, and I congratulate the athletes, coaches, and managers," the Leader's message read.

Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team won the championship title at the 2025 Wrestling World Championships in Croatia, securing victory ahead of schedule with an impressive medal tally.

The Greco-Roman world title came days after Iran’s freestyle wrestlers also scripted history by winning the championship title after 12 years with record seven medals..

Iran rose to the top with 145 points, followed by the US with 134 points and Japan with 111 points.

It marks the first time in the history of Iranian wrestling that both the freestyle and Greco-Roman teams have secured the world championship title in the same year.\

