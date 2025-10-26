Naim Qassem to deliver speech on 1st anniv. of taking office

During the interview, Sheikh Qassem will discuss how he faced the situation at the peak of the aggression against Lebanon and the resistance. His eminence will also tackle about leading the battle of “The Formidable in Might” with its military and political developments, and the agreement to stop hostile actions and the role of guarantor parties, Al-Manar TV reported.

Sheikh Qassem will further discuss the upcoming parliamentary elections and the proposed alliances, the relationship of Hezbollah with the President and Prime Minister in light of the internal political deadlock, and the file of reconstruction in the south, the southern suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley. He will also discuss the role of the state and what Hezbollah has in this regard.

Furthermore, Sheikh Qassem will evaluate the “Sharm El-Sheikh Summit” and its outcomes and implications, and discuss the future challenges facing Lebanon and the region, as well as the party’s stance on negotiations proposed for Lebanon.

MNA