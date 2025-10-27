Kashmir Black Day marked in Pakistan embassy in Tehran

The ceremony was held at the venue of the Pakistani embassy in Tehran in the presence of Pakistani embassy staff and officers, including Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, as well as community members and a number of journalists and media activists. The event was held to express solidarity with kashmiris in their just cause and struggle for self-determination.

During the meeting, the messages of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and the Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion were read out to the attendees.

Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran reiterated Pakistan's unflinching support to the just cause of Kashmiris and their right of self-determination.

He further added that Kashmiris in IIOJK have been victims of violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.

Ambassador Mudassir, also reiterated the commitment of the Pakistani Government to continue political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiri people.

He strongly stressed the world community and international organization including United Nations to urge India to stop the use of force against innocent civilians and resolve the dispute as per charter of the United Nations and other UNSC resolutions.

A photo exhibition was also organized to highlight the Kashmir cause.

