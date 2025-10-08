Trump's plan for Gaza aims to make Palestinians surrender: IJ

"The resistance has shown readiness to negotiate on the basis that some clauses can be dealt with positively, foremost being a prisoner-exchange clause, Al-Nakhala said according to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, in a statement on the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

"If the enemy insists on achieving in negotiations what it could not achieve in war, we must stand firm and not forfeit the high price paid in the blood of our people," he asserted.

"The prisoner-exchange clause can be completed in the coming days, thereby removing the fuse for explosion and the enemy’s pretexts for aggression," continued the Islamic Jihad movement leader.

"The enemy and its allies must know we cannot surrender to their conditions and dictates after all these sacrifices," according to Al-Nakhala.

"We are rightful owners and must fight to recover our rights," he declared elsewhere in his remarks.

MNA