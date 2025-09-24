Iran slams US restrictions on diplomats in New York

The real objective behind the increasing restrictions imposed by the US administration on Iranian diplomats and their dependants in New York is to disrupt Iran's diplomatic performance within the United Nations," Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X on Wednesday.

"The U.S. systematic harrasment of Iranian diplomats has obstructed the Iranian delegates from attending several multilateral events that were held outside the so-called 'permitted parameters' during this week only," he added.

The senior Iranian diplomat emphasized that applying such cheap restrictions on our diplomats' movements and even on their daily grocery shopping is not only a blatant violation of the US obligations under the Headquarters Agreement but also a new low in terms of showcasing the extent of animosity of the US administration toward Iranians.

MNA/