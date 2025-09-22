Ongoing Gaza genocide ‘UN toughest test yet’: Iran FM spox

In a post on his X account on Monday, Baghaei wrote, “We have arrived in New York for the annual session of the #UnitedNations General Assembly.

“This year’s theme – “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace. Development and Human Rights” – marks a milestone for the Organization at a moment of grace peril.”

The UN’s founding purposes and principles are facing unprecedented threats from militant unilateralism, coercion, contempt for international law, and large-scale impunity for egregious violations of human rights and humanitarian law, he added.

The ongoing genocide in #Gaza is the toughest test yet of the UN’s institutional integrity and normative credibility. If the United Nations is to remain relevant, its members must act with urgency and resolve to end this atrocity and bring those responsible to justice, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman noted.

