Iran to rebuild damaged nuclear facilities: Nuclear chief

Speaking to Sky News in Vienna, the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, also said there will be no direct talks with the US.

He vowed the damaged facilities would be rebuilt despite the threat of further attacks by Israel.

"It is quite normal that during a military attack on facilities, they incur damage and the infrastructure is destroyed," he said. "What is important is that science, know-how, technology, and industry are long-standing and deeply-rooted in the history of Iran."

Eslami, also Iran's vice president, defended the country's right to develop a nuclear capability, insisting that it is for peaceful means.

He also said that regarding the enrichment percentage, what is presented in public opinion and in the media, is fuelled by politicians, adventurers, and our enemies.

"The enrichment percentage is not necessarily for weapons when it is high. We need higher enrichment for our sensitivities and precision measurement tools," he said. "No one is selling us these items. We have been under sanctions for years. We need these products for the safety system of our reactors and for sensitive processes used for managing our reactors."

He noted that Iran wouldn't negotiate with the Americans following the recent war.

"There is no need to talk to them," he said.

"The US government has committed great injustice to the Iranian people, has inflicted heavy blows on Iran since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, and has recently carried out military attacks against our country."

"An enemy is an enemy, even if they have not shown hostility, while their hostility is great, it is futile to talk to such an enemy."

"While indirect talks were held and negotiations were in progress, they carried out military operations."

"They came to the negotiating table and then abandoned it and forgot that they had made a promise and had made an agreement. The US government is full of broken promises. It has many broken promises and no one can trust them any more."

