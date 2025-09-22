Iran, Russia to sign bilateral cooperation documents

Upon arrival in Moscow, Eslami referred to remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on January 17, 2025, in Moscow, in which Putin emphasized that the most significant area of cooperation between Iran and Russia is energy—particularly nuclear power plant construction.

“In this framework, the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is underway, and the emphasis of senior officials from both countries has accelerated the pace of this project,” Eslami said.

He added that Russia has a defined share in Iran’s nuclear development plans, especially within the 20,000-megawatt expansion project. “We have bilateral agreements in this regard. During this visit, I will tour the contracted factories, and we will review research and educational cooperation with scientific and research institutions. I hope this trip will become a milestone in relations between the two countries,” he noted.

Referring to Russia’s hosting of World Atom Week, Eslami said: “Given the expansion of cooperation with Russia, we will participate in the AtomExpo exhibition and related events, including the signing of bilateral cooperation documents.”

MNA/ISN