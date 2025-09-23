Drone sightings disrupt flights at Copenhagen, Oslo airports

The airport is closed to arrivals and departures, police said on the US social media company, X.

"Two to three large drones have been spotted flying in the area," it said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 said on X that as of 2205 local time, more than 35 flights bound for Copenhagen had been diverted to Billund and Aarhus airports in Denmark, as well as Malmo and Gothenburg airports in Sweden, due to the drone threat.

Media reports said a large police presence was seen at the airport, while passengers were waiting inside the terminal.

Copenhagen Airport is the largest airport in Denmark.

MNA/