  1. World
  2. Europe
Sep 23, 2025, 9:21 AM

Drone sightings disrupt flights at Copenhagen, Oslo airports

Drone sightings disrupt flights at Copenhagen, Oslo airports

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – The Copenhagen International Airport is closed to air traffic late Monday due to drone sightings in the airspace.

The airport is closed to arrivals and departures, police said on the US social media company, X.

"Two to three large drones have been spotted flying in the area," it said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 said on X that as of 2205 local time, more than 35 flights bound for Copenhagen had been diverted to Billund and Aarhus airports in Denmark, as well as Malmo and Gothenburg airports in Sweden, due to the drone threat.

Media reports said a large police presence was seen at the airport, while passengers were waiting inside the terminal.

Copenhagen Airport is the largest airport in Denmark.

MNA/

News ID 236786
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News