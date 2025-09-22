  1. Politics
Iran’s Foreign Minister arrives in New York for UNGA talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York early Monday to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80).

During the visit, he will participate in sessions, present Iran’s views, and hold meetings with international counterparts and the media.

Additionally, he is scheduled to hold separate meetings with counterparts from other countries.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet with officials from Britain, France, and Germany, the so-called E3, in New York, the Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.

Iran's talks with three European countries, Germany, France and the UK, will be held in New York at the level of foreign ministers, with the participation of EU foreign policy chief Ms. Kaja Kallas, Tasnim said. 

