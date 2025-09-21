Sep. 21 Rev. a great achievement for Yemeni people: Leader

Al-Houthi congratulated people of Yemen on auspicious occasion of the anniversary of September 21st Revolution and stated, “We thank God Almighty for the historic and great victory. God blessed our nation on September 21. We congratulate all the dear people of Yemen on this auspicious occasion, especially the pioneers who played a significant role in this victory. This is the victory that God blessed our nation.”

The September 21 Revolution was a great achievement that God accomplished through the unsparing efforts of Yemeni people. This Revolution had great and significant characteristics.

The distinguishing feature of this revolution is its originality and freedom from any external dependence, he said, adding that September 21st Revolution was a genuine revolution for the Yemeni people, which was derived from the pure will of the Yemeni people.

The September 21 Revolution is an emancipatory revolution that freed Yemeni people and Yemen from the yoke of foreign guardianship, he said.

Elsewhere, the Yemeni leader strongly slammed those people inside Yemen that are loyal to the US, encourage others to give in to US will.

Before the revolution the US interfered in country’s affairs in all arenas to serve own interests. Netanyahu had said that Yemeni revolution was more dangerous than Iran’s nuclear program, he said, noting that US, UK, Zionist entity sought to push Yemeni people toward Zionism.

The US, Zionist entity are seeking to get rid of Yemeni front by all possible means but they won’t succeed. Zionist entity has been carrying out all such schemes as part of plot aimed at ‘Greater Israel, he added.

The US rejected anything in favor of Palestinians, Yemeni Leader stated, denouncing certain Persian Gulf Arab states for helping Zionist entity economically, militarily.

MNA