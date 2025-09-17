Yemen attacks key Israeli targets with missiles, drones

Spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced missile and drone strikes on sensitive targets inside the occupied territories.

According to al-Masirah, Saree confirmed a hypersonic “Palestine-2” missile targeted a sensitive site in the occupied city of Jaffa, at the heart of the occupied lands.

He also said the Ramon military airport was targeted with suicide drones, stressing that all objectives were fully achieved, forcing settlers to flee into shelters.

Saree underscored that these operations are considered a victory for the oppressed people of Gaza and form part of the response to Israel’s aggressions against Yemen.

Earlier, Israeli media outlets reported missile fire from Yemen toward the occupied Palestinian territories, prompting sirens in Tel Aviv and central regions.

The Yemeni attack came just hours after Israel bombed al-Hudaydah port. Yemeni forces responded with missile fire in return.

Israeli media further reported that Yemen’s missile launch caused an emergency landing of a plane carrying premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Yemeni Armed Forces declared they will continue their operations against the occupied territories as long as the aggression on Gaza persists.

MNA/6592058