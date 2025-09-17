Yemen conducts missile attack on occupied territories

Al Mayadeen cited the media in the Palestinian territories reporting that a missile was fired from Yemeni soil towards the occupied territories on Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were revealed to the media.

The attack was the second in kind after Tuesday night's attack by the Yemeni armed forces on the Israeli regime's targets.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reported two military operations against Israeli targets on Tuesday evening, striking a sensitive site in occupied Jaffa and Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash ( Eilat) area of southern occupied Palestine.

