Sep 19, 2025, 11:44 AM

US pressures IAEA against Iran-Russia-China draft resolution

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Reports indicate heavy US pressure to block an Iran-Russia-China draft resolution at the IAEA.

According to reports from Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Vienna, the United States is exerting maximum pressure to prevent the adoption of a draft resolution jointly submitted by Iran, Russia, and China to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The draft calls for the prohibition of attacks and threats against nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards and directly condemns Israel and the United States.

However, leaked information suggests that due to widespread criticism from some IAEA member states and political sensitivities, the resolution might be withdrawn before coming to a formal vote.

The correspondent stressed that the resolution, if adopted, would require endorsement by the UN Security Council and could be seen as a historic move, marking the first time Washington and Tel Aviv face such condemnation at this level.

For now, sources indicate that the co-sponsoring countries may postpone pushing the resolution forward until next year.

MNA/6594017

News ID 236624

