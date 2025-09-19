Attack on Iran nuclear sites blow to non-proliferation regime

Condemning Israeli and US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Mikhail Ulyanov termed the attacks as a "targeted and unprovoked aggression" that incurred a "devastating blow" to the entire non-proliferation regime, as well as the IAEA's safeguards system and the organization's overall ability to carry out its legal duties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Russian envoy strongly criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency that has not yet taken a position against the US and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

As almost three months have passed since these attacks, the International Atomic Energy Agency has still not been able to take a clear, transparent, and, most importantly, collective stance against the reckless actions of the United States and Israel in this regard, he added.

The senior Russian diplomat stressed that this aggression is a clear violation of international law, the UN Charter, the IAEA Statute, and a blow to international security and the non-proliferation regime, of which the NPT is the main pillar.

