Train infrastructure disruptions strike occupied territories

The railway of the Zionist regime, in a statement, reported the suspension of some train services in the cities of al-Quds, Tel Aviv, and Haifa due to a high-voltage error in the power distribution infrastructure, which caused fires on the railway lines.

Hebrew-language media reported that due to a shortage of alternative transportation, severe congestion has occurred across all public transport lines, and passengers waited for hours to reach their destinations.

On social media, a large volume of dissatisfaction was expressed by residents of the occupied territories regarding these incidents.

MA/PR