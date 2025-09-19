  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 19, 2025, 5:08 PM

Train infrastructure disruptions strike occupied territories

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – The railway of the Zionist regime announced the suspension of a number of train services in the cities of Al-Quds in the occupied territories, Tel Aviv, and Haifa.

The railway of the Zionist regime, in a statement, reported the suspension of some train services in the cities of al-Quds, Tel Aviv, and Haifa due to a high-voltage error in the power distribution infrastructure, which caused fires on the railway lines.

Hebrew-language media reported that due to a shortage of alternative transportation, severe congestion has occurred across all public transport lines, and passengers waited for hours to reach their destinations.

On social media, a large volume of dissatisfaction was expressed by residents of the occupied territories regarding these incidents. 

MA/PR

News ID 236628

