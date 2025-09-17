Protestors hold anti-Trump demonstration in London

By the time this report was being published, local media in the UK reported that protests against visiting US President Donald Trump were underway.

Police were preparing for a significant operation with as many as 50 protest groups expected to take part.

The Stop Trump Coalition had planned to gather at Portland Place in Marylebone at 2pm before marching to Parliament Square.

The rally was planned to be held in London from 5pm.

More than 1,600 officers had been deployed on the streets of London, including 500 assisting from other forces, the Metropolitan Police said.

The US president will not visit Parliament as the House of Commons is in recess for party conference season, the media said.

According to the Standard, the campaigners will demonstrate against what they called “our Government’s choice to honour a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world”.

Public Order Act conditions had been imposed to “prevent serious disruption to the community”, and a planned rally must end by 7pm, Scotland Yard said.

MNA