Yemen launches fresh missile, drone attacks on Israel

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for Yemen’s army and armed forces, announced that, using the hypersonic ballistic missile “Palestine-2,” they smashed a sensitive military target in occupied Jaffa.

He added that the operation successfully achieved its objectives, forcing Israeli settlers to flee into shelters and the closure of airspace over the occupied territories.

The spokesman said Yemen’s air force also carried out two separate drone operations against the occupiers: in the first, three drones targeted several objectives in the Umm al-Rashrash area; in the second, a sensitive target in the Beersheba region was struck by a drone.

Saree declared that the Umm al-Rashrash area will remain continuously within the operational targeting circle of Yemen’s military and armed forces.

He emphasized that realities on the ground show the Israeli enemy is a threat to the entire region and its nations.

The spokesperson affirmed that his country will continue to develop its military capabilities and strengthen its position in this confrontation, and will persist in operations supporting the oppressed people of Palestine until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.

