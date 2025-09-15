IAEA working with Iran on full implementation of safeguards

"This year’s #IAEAGC opens at a time of serious global strain. Military conflicts, terrorism, erosion of nuclear norms, and widening inequalities are testing our resolve," Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote on his X account on Monday.

"We are working with Iran on practical steps aimed at resuming the full implementation of safeguards in the country," Grossi said, referring to his speech at the 69th IAEA General Conference.

"We are "verifying past nuclear activities in Syria, with the country agreeing to cooperate with full transparency", "staying on the ground at all five nuclear sites in Ukraine, including ZNPP, where the threat of a nuclear accident remains real", "Monitoring the safe discharge of treated water at Fukushima, with results well below safety limits," he claimed.

"We are also seeing a “return to realism” on nuclear power. The numbers speak for themselves: by 2050, nuclear capacity is expected to be as much as 2.5 times. Nearly 40 countries are developing nuclear power, some for the first time. And for the first time, the @WorldBank is ready to support nuclear projects. Later this year, we’ll bring that message to #COP30 in Belém, Brazil."

"Through #RaysOfHope, we’re helping save lives in 40 countries by expanding access to cancer care. Through #Atoms4Food, we’re boosting food security, improving crop resilience, and protecting water. Through #NUTECplastics, we’re helping 100 countries monitor marine microplastic pollution, and more than 50 turn plastic waste into valuable products like construction material. Through ZODIAC, we’re better preparing countries to detect and respond to zoonotic disease threats."

"In December, we will host the first-ever IAEA Symposium on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear Energy, bringing together the nuclear and tech sectors to explore how AI can power and be powered by nuclear innovation. And in Chengdu, the 30th Fusion Energy Conference will keep up the momentum toward commercial fusion, which I believe we will see in our lifetimes. The Agency is playing its own part in making it happen."

"This week, our #ScientificForum focuses on Atoms for Water, highlighting how nuclear science supports better management of our planet’s most precious resource."

"And this Wednesday, we mark the inauguration of the IAEA’s new Visitor Centre in Seibersdorf, where the modernization of our laboratories is now complete and they are expected to be fully operational by year-end."

