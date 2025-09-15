Iran Air files a complaint against European aviation org.

Deputy Head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Hamid Reza Sanee, said the legal measures are being pursued to restore Iran Air’s European flight routes. “We have filed a legal complaint, but we know that the process of legal matters in Europe is very time-consuming,” he said.

He criticized the sanctions against Iran Air as “unfounded,” noting that they were imposed under Russia-related sanctions. “The claim that Iran Air has been involved in transporting military equipment to Russia is completely false. Accordingly, Iran Air is pursuing legal avenues on this matter,” Sanee added.

The official noted that the European countries have unilaterally canceled flight agreements with Iran Air, prompting the airline to lodge complaints with their aviation authorities.

MA/TSN