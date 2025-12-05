Several nations boycott Eurovision over Gaza genocide

It’s a situation that’s been brewing for years, and has seen a group of participating countries call for Israel to be excluded over the war in Gaza, as well as accusations of unfair voting practices, BBC reported on Friday.

And in a statement earlier, EBU said its members - which includes the BBC - had now voted to decide whether they were happy with the new measures. It also said a "large majority of members agreed that there was no need for a further vote on participation and that the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 should proceed as planned".

The speed at which boycotting countries then issued their press releases suggests they were anticipating the result in advance, writes our music correspondent Mark Savage.

A number of broadcasters - including in Norway, Denmark, Germany, and the BBC in the UK - have suggested they will not join those withdrawing from the contest. Others are yet to decide.

