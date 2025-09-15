  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2025, 9:10 AM

Top diplomat:

Iran stands by Qatar, Muslims to counter regional threats

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister says the lslamic Republic of Iran stands by Qatar and all Muslim nations in all regional troubles.

"I am in Doha with a clear message from the people of Iran; The Islamic Republic of Iran stands by Qatar and in fact by all Muslim brothers and sisters, especially in dealing with the calamity that threatens the entire region," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who has traveled to Doha, Qatar, to attend the emergency meeting of Islamic and Arab foreign ministers, wrote on his X account.

 The emergency meeting of Islamic and Arab foreign ministers aimed at dealing with the issue of the Zionist regime's military aggression against Qatar.

The Doha emergency summit comes at a critical juncture for the Islamic world, amid escalating Israeli aggression in Gaza and the broader region, as well as growing calls for collective action by Muslim and Arab states.

