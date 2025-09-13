Iran, Iraq sign joint MoU to combat drug trafficking

A significant joint agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordination between Iran and Iraq in the fight against drug trafficking has been signed, which focuses on controlling narcotics and psychedelic drugs in accordance with international conventions.

The Friday meeting was attended by Hossein Zolfaqari, Iran’s Secretary General of the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), who visited Iraq at the invitation of Saleh Mahdi Muttalib Al-Hasnawi Iraqi Minister of Health, who is responsible for the National Committee for Drug Control. This visit marked the second session of the joint committee aimed at implementing the agreement and discussing future actions in Baghdad.

The signed memorandum emphasizes various initiatives, including training and capacity-building, security measures, and technical cooperation. Key components of the agreement involve increasing control over border crossings, empowering law enforcement through mutual training workshops, and enhancing the scientific expertise of specialists in demand reduction, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

In a meeting with the governor of Karbala Governorate, Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi, the Iranian official highlighted the Islamic Republic’s balanced strategy in combating drug trafficking, aiming to involve the community in prevention, treatment, and job creation. He noted that the country’s drug control law is currently under review to enhance its effectiveness.

Zolfaqari also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in political, security, and economic domains. He acknowledged drug trafficking as a serious threat to families and society, emphasizing the need for sharing experiences in prevention and treatment between the two nations.

Al-Khatabi highlighted the drug war as a serious threat to families and society, noting that enemies seek to sow discord between Iran and Iraq.

