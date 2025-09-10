Israeli warplanes conduct heavy bombardment of Yemen

Multiple casualties were reported in fresh Israeli attacks against Yemeni cities, including the capital Sana'a.

Local Yemeni media including Al Masirah TV reported on Wednesday that Israeli regime targeted a government building in Al-Hazm district.

Yemen's Defense Ministry has reportedly been target of Israeli attack, according to media reports.

Yemen's Al Masirah TV English website reported that the Yemeni's air defense repelled some of the aerial attacks on the capital.

"Our air defenses successfully launched a number of surface-to-air missiles while confronting the Zionist aggression against our country," Yemeni media said.

"Some enemy combat formations were forced to withdraw before carrying out their aggression as the bulk of the attack was foiled," the Yemenis said.

