Iran strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Yemen

"The Zionist regime's repeated aggression against countries in the region, which comes as it continues its genocide and the killing of innocent people in occupied Palestine, has not only exposed the normative and legal foundations accepted in the world to an unprecedented erosion, but has also violated all moral and human principles and standards," read the Iranian foreign ministry's statement.

In the statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also praised the continued courageous solidarity of the Yemeni people with the oppressed Palestinian people, and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the innocent Yemeni children during the military aggression of the Zionist regime.

It also emphasized the need for unity and cooperation among Islamic countries to confront the Zionist occupying regime's expansionism and warmongering.

