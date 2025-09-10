  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2025, 11:47 PM

Iran strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Yemen

Iran strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Yemen

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry strongly condemned the Israeli regime's attacks on infrastructure and residential areas in Yemen on Wednesday, calling for international action to stop the regime's warmongering.

"The Zionist regime's repeated aggression against countries in the region, which comes as it continues its genocide and the killing of innocent people in occupied Palestine, has not only exposed the normative and legal foundations accepted in the world to an unprecedented erosion, but has also violated all moral and human principles and standards," read the Iranian foreign ministry's statement.

In the statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also praised the continued courageous solidarity of the Yemeni people with the oppressed Palestinian people, and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the innocent Yemeni children during the military aggression of the Zionist regime.

It also emphasized the need for unity and cooperation among Islamic countries to confront the Zionist occupying regime's expansionism and warmongering.

MNA/FNA1757529877905170005

News ID 236329

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News