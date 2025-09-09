Doha attack highlights need for Iran- Arab nations unity

Mohammadreza Moradi the Director General of the International and Foreign News Department of Mehr News Agency in a note wrote, “Israel has adopted a systematic strategy to reconstruct the regional order in the Middle East between 2023 and 2025. This approach is based on redefining regional relations and aims to establish Israeli hegemony through targeted military operations and diplomatic pressure.

“This approach is founded on redefining regional relations and aims to establish Israeli hegemony through targeted military operations and diplomatic pressure. Previously, in an article entitled “Israel Shifts Strategy: From 'Mowing the Grass' to a “Total Victory” Strategy, this strategic shift was reviewed. This approach began with the Israeli attack on Gaza on October 7, 2023 and has extended to operations against Hezbollah, Syria, Iran, and now Qatar. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, with US President Donald Trump’s support, seeks to send a message: “Israel sees no boundaries and no power can stop it.”

Perhaps when Israel attacked Iran in June 2025, some Arab countries were not only not upset but also happy that a major rival was being attacked by Israel. But this was the beginning of strategic mistake in the region. The story that began in October 2023 has not yet reached its final pages.

The Gaza War was the starting point. According to the UN reports, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli regime in Gaza, and the biggest crime is now taking place in Gaza.

Netanyahu described the Gaza War as an opportunity to rebuild the Middle East order, where Israel must become a hegemon. After Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon became the next target. Former Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and many Hezbollah leaders were assassinated by Israel, and the southern and even central regions of Lebanon were repeatedly attacked by Israel. After numerous operations in Lebanon, Netanyahu declared, “The enemies are no longer breathing.” This victory contributed to the fall of former President of Syria Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and saved Israel from a strategic threat coming from the north. But the Israel’s new strategy was full on display when it attacked Iran in June 2025. The regime demonstrated a new stage in its regional strategy change by attacking Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan and assassinating Iran’s top IRGC commanders.

Meanwhile, Arab leaders, remained bystanders, somehow tried to protect themselves from the “birth pangs of this new order envisioned by Netanyahu” and pass safely. This was the starting point of the Arab world’s fatal mistake. The attack on Qatar is like a warning to the Arab countries. This is the first Israeli attack on the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms and showed that even the US’s allies are not safe. Trump had threatened Hamas two days earlier to accept the ceasefire plan, but Israel turned the diplomatic table into a trap.

This attack reveals a fundamental shift in Israel’s military doctrine: crossing traditional geographical boundaries and ignoring diplomatic rules. Arab countries think that the Abraham Accords (2020) will keep them safe. But this is an illusion. Israel attacks anyone on its way to shape its favored order. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, etc. should distance themselves from this strategic mistake. The Abraham Accords are fragile. Even if your country is home the largest US military base in the region, you are still not safe. This was the message that Israel sent to the region with the Doha attack. An Arab-Iranian alliance is necessary to bring to a failure the “new order” or Israel may be on its way to creating the Middle East it wants, changing the geography of many countries in the region and creating a troubled Middle East.

MA/6585200