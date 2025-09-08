Tehran celebrates Islamic Unity Week with cultural festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – A cultural festival was held in Tehran with the presence of Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, along with officials, ambassadors, and representatives of various countries.

The ‘Rahmatan Lil ˜Alamin’ festival, coinciding with Unity Week showcased the cultural and religious traditions of various ethnic groups in Iranian provinces.

The Islamic Unity Week refers to a ceremony held every year both by Sunnis and Shia. Shia tradition holds that the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was born on the seventeenth day of the lunar month of Rabi' al-Awwal. On the other hand, according to Sunni tradition, he was born on the 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal. The event is held between two dates of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Marked first time in Iran in the mid-1980s and based on the decree of the late Imam Khomeini, Muslims around the world observe Islamic Unity Week between these dates.