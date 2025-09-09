Pezeshkian supports Venezuela territorial integrity

The call signals a tightening alliance between Tehran and Caracas amid rising tensions with Washington. Both nations face longstanding U.S. sanctions.

Iran and Venezuela continue to deepen strategic ties, using shared opposition to U.S. foreign policy as a foundation for cooperation. Pezeshkian’s remarks follow recent condemnations of American unilateralism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, where Iran criticized U.S. threats and violations of international norms.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran’s resilience against US and Israeli pressure stems from “national unity and internal solidarity,” adding that such cohesion protects nations from foreign interference.

Maduro echoed the sentiment, saying Venezuela’s strength lies in the “unique solidarity between the government, the nation, and the armed forces.”

He said the U.S. has been waging a psychological war and spreading false narratives about Venezuela, adding that over 8 million Venezuelans are ready to resist foreign aggression.

Both leaders discussed expanding diplomatic and economic ties, praising each other’s commitment to peace and sovereignty.

MNA/Iran Press