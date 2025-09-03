Iran hails Irish MEP for condemning Israeli crimes in region

In a post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman wrote, “Michael McNamara rightly exposed Israel’s war crimes & genocide in Gaza, its repression in the West Bank, and its criminal act of aggression against Iran.”

He added that European governments should take note of McNamara’s position, adding, “This is what E3/EU need to heed if they want to be regarded as credible/responsible/law-abiding actors capable of contributing to world peace.”

McNamara, an independent MEP from Ireland, has been vocal in recent sessions of the European Parliament, openly criticizing the Israeli regime over its onslaught on Gaza and its oppressive policies in the West Bank.

MNA/