Trump is furious at China Military Parade

Trump posted the remarks Tuesday on the US social media company Truth Social’s platform, which he owns, writing: "The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader."

He noted that many Americans lost their lives in China’s struggle for victory and expressed hope that their bravery and sacrifice would be "rightfully Honored and Remembered."

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, and (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," he added.

The parade in Tiananmen Square featured marching formations, armored columns, aerial flyovers and new-generation military capabilities including unmanned systems, cyber and electronic warfare tools, underwater combat equipment and hypersonic weapons—all domestically produced.

Gun salutes opened the event, followed by Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan greeting world leaders upon their arrival at the venue.

Xi said during the parade that humanity faces a choice between peace and war and urged nations across the world to eliminate the root causes of conflict and prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies.

The leaders in attendance also included Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The parade commemorated China’s victory in its struggle against Japanese occupation during World War II.

The last major military parade marking the occasion was held in 2015.

MNA/