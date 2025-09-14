Kim’s sister warns South Korea against drills with US

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Pyongyang will view South Korea’s participation in drills with the US as the continuation of a hostile policy, as reported by TASS.

On September 15-19, the United States and South Korea will hold Iron Mace, a joint command-and-staff exercise. Simultaneously, trilateral drills of the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan, headlined "Freedom Edge" will take place.

"If the present rulers have sympathized with the dangerous ‘idea’ cooked up by the former rulers and put it into practice with full consideration given to it, we will regard it as an unfiltered ‘demonstration’ of their anti-DPRK confrontational stand and ‘succession’ of confrontational policy [of the previous adminstration]," Kim Yo Jong said.

"I remind the US, Japan and the ROK that the reckless show of strength made by them in real action in the vicinity of the DPRK, which is the wrong place, will inevitably bring bad results to themselves," she added.

MNA/