Pezeshkian calls for efforts to materialize China agreements

Speaking to a group of Iranian expatriates in Beijing on Tuesday, the president referred to the productive discussions and exchanges of views that took place during his visit to China, highlighting the constructive nature of the negotiations.

He noted, “We have had good dialogues and agreements, and now it is time to put these agreements into action.” He said that it is the responsibility of professionals in various fields, scientific, industrial, commercial, and others, to ensure that the agreements do not remain unexecuted.

Pezeshkian pointed out that Iran's interactions with other countries, especially neighboring nations and allies, have improved significantly, creating a more conducive environment for collaboration.

He emphasized that Iran and China are heirs to two ancient and glorious civilizations, and it is unacceptable for them to lag behind newer nations in terms of progress. "If we return to our roots and rely on our history, science, culture, and civilization while working together, we can prosper our country," the president stated.

Pezeshkian also highlighted the necessity of engaging with other nations to stay informed about global advancements. He explained that without such interactions, opportunities for growth are limited. He encouraged the Iranian expatriates to familiarize themselves with global achievements, which could broaden their perspectives and enhance their contributions to their homeland's development.

Addressing regional tensions, Pezeshkian criticized the Israeli regime's aggressive actions, attributing its atrocities to technological support and advanced equipment provided by the United States and its Western allies.

MNA/President.ir