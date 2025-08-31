SCO summit an attempt to counter US, European unilateralism

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, before departing for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, described the meeting as a historic opportunity to strengthen multilateralism, expand economic and cultural cooperation, and promote regional and global peace and security.

The President, stating that this summit is certainly an effort to strengthen cooperation in line with multilateralism and to counter unilateralism and hegemony promoted by the United States and some European countries in the world, added that in such a summit, the level of engagement with member states and other countries can be elevated. He also noted that the main members and observer members will be present at this summit, and discussions will be held with the participation of the presidents and prime ministers attending the summit to strengthen cooperation.

Pezeshkian recalled that these discussions provide a very suitable and important opportunity to bring perspectives closer together in scientific, cultural, economic, political, and security areas and to assist one another.

The President emphasized that the Shanghai Summit will lead to an enhancement of interactions in various sectors among member and observer countries. He added that meetings and discussions are also planned with the President of China and officials from other countries present at the summit.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that these discussions and meetings will be effective and beneficial for regional and global peace and security, as well as for the development of relations, security, and the well-being of the people in the region and all those living on this planet.

