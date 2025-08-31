Iran to make proportionate decisions if snapback invoked: VP

Speaking in a cabinet session on Sunday, Aref emphasized that Iran has always managed to move within the framework and specified strategies of the governance in the face of sanctions imposed against the country.

He said that the European countries-the United Kingdom, France and Germany- lack the authority to invoke the snapback mechanism.

Once the snapback mechanism is triggered, Iran will make the proportionate and necessary decisions, he underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the first vice president pointed to the trip of President Pezeshkian to China to attend in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, saying that participating in the SCO Summit, which is an important summit, is in line with developing multilateral relations and serious participation in regional unions.

"Participating in the SCO Summit, which is an important summit, is in line with the same path and strategy of developing multilateral relations and serious participation in regional unions, in which we have achieved good achievements over the past year," he said.

He added that "the attendance in the SCO Summit provides a good opportunity for bilateral meetings with senior Chinese officials, and developing and consolidating Tehran-Beijing relations as well as strengthening past cooperation with due observance to the cultural and historical commonalities between the two governments and nations are on the agenda of both countries."

He then referred to the brutal and inhuman attack of the Zionist regime on Yemeni leaders and officials, and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of a number of members of the Yemeni government cabinet, saying that the fake Israeli regime has once again shown its brutal nature, that it does not see any limits or boundaries for its aggressions, even against a legitimate government.

Back on August 28, Iranian foreign ministry issued a statement on Thursday lambasting the three European countries for launching the process of the snapback mechanism to return the UN sanctions on Iran.

